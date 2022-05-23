‘David danced before the Lord with all his might” (2 Samuel 6:14) as he and God’s people brought the ark of God’s presence to Zion after it was gone for many years. It was put back into the Tabernacle with shouting, trumpet blowing, burnt offerings and peace offerings. Michal, David’s wife, despised his emotional worship of God and God chastened her with childlessness.
God made man in His image. Humans are physical, mental, emotional and spiritual in nature. Emotion is the aspect of consciousness that comes from desire. It is feeling. The heart of man contains his feelings and desires which result in actions that are either right or wrong. “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23).
We express or suppress our emotions. Some expressions are cultural and some result from personality traits. God has feelings and they are beneficial to us, His offspring. Once He breathed life into man, we became beings that will partake of eternity in Heaven or Hell. Each destiny will be determined by the desire for evil or the desire for God’s goodness and resulting decisions and actions. Man fights an inner war of good and evil and God gives us power to win through His mighty presence.
Love for His offspring is one of God’s emotions. He pours blessings upon us and desires our reverence and worship. All that He gives and all that He expects improve our lives and take nothing good away. He has revealed Himself to us by different means and His final revelation and message to man is Jesus Christ. God’s emotion of love sent Jesus to earth to save us from sin and its consequences.
By dying Jesus paid the debt we owe. By rising with victory over death He gave us life for all eternity and an earnest of that life now. Knowing these truths makes men and women emotional. When the wise men saw the star of Jesus, “they rejoiced with exceeding great joy” (Matthew 2:10). The shepherds sent by angels to the manger to see the newborn Savior returned to their fields glorifying and praising God.
King Herod felt wrath for fear of being deposed so He ordered the massacre of baby boys to try to rid Israel of the baby King. Jews, such as Simeon and Anna, long waiting and looking for the Messiah felt peace and consolation when they saw Him. Feelings of astonishment at the twelve-year-old Christ’s understanding gripped scholars in the Temple. Many emotions were expressed in Jerusalem and the outlying areas. He was either loved or hated as He prepared to take our death on the cross.
I received Christian teaching as a child but that teaching really came alive in my heart when, at age 15, I had a glorious personal encounter with God. I felt God’s love so wonderfully and gained a love for Him which I had never known. I felt what the wise men, the shepherds, David, Simeon and Anna felt.
There was fear, wonder and joy in Jerusalem on the Day of Pentecost. Some believed and received salvation and some mocked. Those who believed received the Spirit whose emotions are love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance. Zion’s saints “shout aloud for joy” (Psalm 132:16) and “sing aloud upon their beds” (Psalm 149:5) because they feel God.
