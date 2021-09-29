The state of Arkansas will complete the process of redrawing the congressional maps, also known as redistricting. The process occurs every ten years, following the national census and is repeated in every state in the country.
You may be asking yourself, “Why should I care?” This process will determine who represents the county and local municipalities. The district lines are drawn in a way that is intended to ensure that everyone across the state has equal representation both in Little Rock and in Washington. Representation in Washington is determined by population size with each member of Congress representing nearly 711,000 people. Arkansas’ population qualifies us for four members of congress in D.C. The map included reflects the current four congressional districts.
Van Buren County currently sits in the 2nd congressional district. Some of the early map proposals bein submitted indicate that the county might be headed for another district.
State lawmakers are scheduled to return to Little Rock this week to debate and approve new district boundaries. The question is how to slice up the pie and which piece goes where. The process of drawing congressional maps is largely influenced by the majority party, opening it up to criticism from the minority. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of the state legislature and will have a large influence on what the final product looks like by the end of next week.
“No matter what map is put forward, people are going to argue and say they’ve got problems with it this way or that way,” Sen. Bart Hester said in several interviews. “But I go back to this point – there’s almost no map that can be drawn that we’re not going to have four Republican Congressmen.”
Hester presented one of several map proposals last week.
No matter how the “congressional pie” is split up, the pie is going to taste the same. Might have overused the metaphor, but you get the point. Politically speaking, there is not a map that would change the way that Arkansas is currently represented in congress. District lines for state held offices will also be up for debate next week. I expect lawmakers to shift the district lines in the county slightly. At this point that is a guess at best.
Hester’s proposal is one of several proposals that could influence the 2nd Congressional District. Under Hester’s proposal, the states largest county, Pulaski, would be represented by three congressional districts. If his proposal moves forward, Van Buren County would shift from the 2nd to the 4th District.
The congressional map should reflect and preserve the existing conty borders as much as possible. Under the current map, there are four counties who are represented by more than one congressman. Population growth in the Northwest and Central parts of the state make the task of preserving existing county borders a difficult task.
Districts two and three are the districts that need to shift the most to account for the growth of those parts of the state. If a shift were to occur, it makes geographical sense for the county to be included in District 1. At the end of the day that too is just a guess.
Van Buren County has been served well by the 2nd congressional district over the years. From Congressmen Wicker, Congressman Griffin, and Congressman Hill have all served the people of the county well.
If consensus is able to be achieved in Little Rock this week we could have all these questions answered.
