I’m typing this on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Yes, that’s how it goes here, work doesn’t stop for national holidays. I expect for many of you it’s the same equation.
I had to explain to a relative the other day who Jethro Bodine was. We were on a family Zoom call, something we started early in the pandemic, and, in the way of rambling family conversations go, Jethro’s name came up.
“He was a character in the show ‘Beverly Hillbillies’…..” and it was wasted breath. She had never seen the show (although at least knew it had once existed). Earlier during one of these pandemic video calls we had discussed the Packard automobile, which are great cars although my nieces and nephews had no idea there ever was such a thing. (My son did, does, but then look at who raised him.)
And I’d like to say it’s important to remember things like Jethro Bodine and Packard automobiles in the future, but let’s not kid ourselves. One was a reason to make jokes about eating vittles, and the other was proof that steel had uses. That’s about it, and if you’re here in 2022 and don’t understand vittles jokes or steel you’re kinda’ running behind anyway, and it’s likely going to take more than Jethro and a car to set you straight.
Kickstarters, also from older times. My last motorcycle (many years ago) had an electric starter and a kickstarter, and when the electric starter broke I just used the kick’. I liked it that way. Out there in whatever parking lot, rearing up and dropping my weight down on the thing and the motorcycle – which I had hot-rodded so it started like an angry animal waking up – would boom into life. I always liked using a kickstarter, and from that actually have always thought a kickstarter was a really good metaphor for dropping yourself into something, moving from commitment, in order to get something going.
Martin Luther King, of course, was an example of making a commitment to getting something going. I do recall those days, at least the later days of the civil rights movement, not especially well, but clearly enough to realize something was going on there. Certainly recall, and this was in the Philadelphia suburbs, when the local Negro schools (as we called them at the time) were shut down and those students sent to “our” schools.
It was new and unfamiliar for all parties concerned. “Those” kids used to sit at one table in the center of the lunchroom at first. By the time I graduated a few years later it was a whatever deal: Sit where you want.
Society, we evolve; we progress.
Nowadays we celebrate MLK Day as a time for community service. This is of course a good thing. The modern community by any measure could always use an extra hand, and giving of yourself, your time, your energy, is always useful and welcome. (And thank you to those of you who do so; one nice thing about a newspaper is you get to meet this very sort of person and it’s one of the joys of the job.)
But let’s recall that King was, most of all, working to end racism and create a fair and just society. And he, in a classic American story, did so, dropping onto society’s kickstarter and forcing it to be awake and attentive – regardless of comfort being affected, if not disrupted.
And should be recalled for generations.
