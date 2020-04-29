Psalm 46 is a familiar refrain. Down through the ages, this psalm has been a comfort to many of God’s people. Perhaps the most famous of them is Martin Luther, who based his hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God” on this psalm. When his enemies were rising against Luther, he was in the habit of saying, “Come, let us sing the 46th Psalm, and let them do their worst.”
1 God is our refuge and strength, a helper who is always found in times of trouble. 2 Therefore we will not be afraid, though the earth trembles and though the mountains topple into the depths of the seas, 3 though its waters roar and foam and though the mountains quake with its turmoil. Selah
The Psalmist declares that God is our refuge and strength. When difficulties arise in your life, you need to seek your refuge in God! Whatever your concerns may be the message of the Bible is that you ought always to seek help from God.
Have the situations of the world stirred your heart to fear? Seek refuge in God. Are you in danger? Seek your safety in God’s protective care. Are you finding yourself to be weak? Seek strength from God. Are you fearful of the future? Run to God and find Him to be a help in your trouble. When the troubles and difficulties in life come upon you, you ought to be seeking refuge in God, not anywhere else.
Then there’s this word – Selah ... which means he wants you to stop and think about it! When God is our refuge, we can say “we will not fear” during those times. Not only is God our refuge, He is also our river.
4 [There is] a river – its streams delight the city of God, the holy dwelling place of the Most High. 5 God is within her; she will not be toppled. God will help her when the morning dawns. 6 Nations rage, kingdoms topple; the earth melts when He lifts His voice. 7 The Lord of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our stronghold. Selah
In the ancient world in Israel, water meant life. So, the Psalmist is saying that God provides life for His people. He is the source of life. God is a refuge for their protection, and a river for their provision. The picture that the psalmist gives to us of God is one of stability in unstable times. You have nations raging, kingdoms tottering, wars and terrifying events in nature. But through it all, God is our stronghold. Our trust needs to be in Him. God is stable. Again, the Psalmist ends this section with the call of “Selah.” So stop and think about this ... remember this in uncertain times. God can protect you. God can provide for you. God can also give you peace.
8 Come, see the works of the Lord, who brings devastation on the earth. 9 He makes wars cease throughout the earth. He shatters bows and cuts spears to pieces; He burns up the chariots. 10 “Stop [your fighting] – and know that I am God, exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth.” 11 The Lord of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our stronghold. Selah
“Come, behold the works of the LORD” is often the technique used in the Bible to calm our fears. Of course, we see those great works through the stories of Bible but we can also look back at stories of our lives. When you remember what God has done you can find confidence to ... “Be still and know that (He is) God.”
Are you ever quiet before the LORD? Or, has your life been very busy giving little time to the LORD? Consider how our current circumstances are putting us into a place where we are actually forced to be still in many ways. What will you do? You need to find time to be still before the LORD. Spend time with Him in prayer and in His word. And again, the Psalmist writes in his – Selah ... now stop and think about these truths.
He alone is our stability in unstable times!
