For almost 20 years I worked in the early childhood education field. I was a teacher, director and later became an instructor and speaker for the Arkansas State Early Childhood Education continuing education conferences. Children love music, and I loved sharing my love of music with the students at the schools I ran. One of the best songs for children I’ve ever encountered is a song about Sammy from Hap Palmer. Sammy is a little boy who is asked to go buy some bread at the store for his father.
On his walk to the store, Sammy thinks that he doesn’t want to walk to the store but would rather fly. The song goes like this, “This is a story about Sammy. His father sent him out to buy bread. Sammy didn’t feel like walkin’ he wished he could fly instead, and he said, ‘If I were a bird I would fly to the store, fly to the store, fly to the store. If I were a bird I would fly to the store, fly to the store for my father.” The song continues on and he wants to be a horse so he can gallop to the store, he wants to be a snake so he can crawl to the store, and so on. When you are doing this song with a group of children you can replace the name of Sammy with the children in the room and ask them what animal they would like to be.
It’s fun, and interactive and encourages the children to use their imagination and you can incorporate large motor skills by having them act out the motions of the animal they chose. I’ve always loved watching the children sing and perform the song in the classroom. I recently started a rock snake in the bay for the community to join me in helping to paint rocks and make Sammy the Snake grow. The song and the rock snake in the bay have one major thing in common. They are both interactive and they need others to join in the fun.
Sammy the snake is growing by leaps and bounds. It’s an easy, fun thing for kids to do of all ages. It’s bringing smiles to people’s faces. It’s helping families to make memories together. Residents, visitors, and guests have participated. I even had a friend from Australia ask me to paint a rock for him and put it in line with the rest of them to help Sammy grow. The main purpose of Sammy the Snake is just to bring people together. The smiles and the memories are a bonus to starting a project like this. It wasn’t my idea. I saw someone share it on social media and just had to give it a try. I love rocks, I don’t love snakes, but I do love a rock snake.
Community projects like Sammy the Snake have taught me all sorts of life skills that have increased my confidence and solidified my belief that there is good in all things. Oh, I nearly forgot the best part of that song. At the end of the song and a way to wrap things up in a classroom is that the last chorus goes like this, “I’m glad I’m me and I’m walking to the store, walking to the store, walking to the store. I’m glad I’m me and I’m walking to the store. Walking to the store for my father.”
The lesson of this song is to teach the children to be glad about who they are, appreciating and accepting themselves just as they are. Each rock that has been left to grow Sammy the Snake is unique just like the individual that placed them there. We should all be glad about who we are. Embrace our uniqueness. Your kindness challenge this week is to embrace a community project like Sammy the Snake or start one of your own. Who knows where your imagination might take you? Imaginations don’t disappear when you grow older.
Here’s a new verse, “This is a story about Sammy, the Mayor set him out to grow long, Sammy didn’t know what happened, but now he’s a part of this song. If I grow really long and I make people smile, make people smile, make people smile. If I grow long and I make people smile, smiling for a while or a mile.”
