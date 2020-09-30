The Beverly Hillbillies was a popular television show. It ran from 1962 to 1971 and featured a straight-up backwoods family that struck it rich and moved to Beverly Hills, hence the name. The show was an ongoing series of yuk-fests at the family came to terms with life in the big city and the expectations of being rich while still being true to who they were.
I got to believe for a television writer it was a phone-it-in gig.
“Okay, they’re from the Ozarks, they hit it big, millions; Beverly Hills, their banker lives next door and they like to eat opossum. Come up with some jokes, a few spit-takes, and see if we can’t be out of the office by 4.”
Sure, no problem, this stuff writes itself.
(Pause here to point out I’m at the point in my life where my pop culture references only make sense to a few people at a time, at most. Better to explain The Beverly Hillbillies than assume the reader knows what I’m talking about.)
The patriarch of the hillbilly clan was Jed Clampett. He’s the reason the family came into the millions. As we were told in the shows opening, Jed was out one day hunting, (“a’ shooting at some food” in the opening song), when someone he manages to fire a shot which exposes an oil well (sing it with me now: “and up from the ground came a’ bublin’ crude, oil that is”).
Long story short: Oil well, millions, Beverly Hills, opossum, jokes.
Okay? You with me?
I’d always thought if I’d struck oil and became Clampett-rich (and I live in the suburbs and it’s illegal to go hunting on my 3/4 acre, but work with me here) I’d buy a Packard. I’d buy a 1948 Packard, a black one with four doors.
I’d always been a car guy. I can’t explain it and have stopped trying. My first word, Mom tells me, was “car,” and growing up the kids in the neighborhood would ask me what kind of car it was that just drove by and I would know. Some of the first spent-my-own-money-on-something was a hot rod magazine (for 75 cents, and now I’ve dated myself) which led to an interest in journalism, but I digress.
My grandfather was a practical man, came up as a farm boy who moved into the city. Worked, went to school nights and married my grandmother right before the Great Depression hit. They made it of course, but like a lot of people who could recall that time when survival dictated they be very frugal and practical.
As he succeed in life he bought a nice car for his family (this in the era of single-car families), a Packard, a 1936. Packard’s were a luxury car of their time, and a man who had a Packard had a nice car for his family.
The ’36 was gone before I came around, but what was there in its place was a 1948 Packard, a four-door, jet black. A big car, with two bench seats like living room couches and lots and lots of metal, thick metal, heavy metal, in flowing bulbous lines as was the style in 1948. He kept it for a long time; he was a frugal and practical man, and this was a Packard, a quality machine which would last.
He took good care of it (frugal, practical) and he, a car guy himself, enjoyed showing me around the car. I was very young and I’d learned things from hot rod magazines and books at the library, so I had questions about how parts of the car worked, ignitions and brakes, differentials and all that, and we’d look around the car to get the picture of these things and develop some initial understanding.
He’s sold it to another relative a couple years before I was old enough to drive. No hard feelings, machines don’t last forever. If you learn anything about mechanicals you learn that. Interestingly, this was about the same time The Beverly Hillbillies was canceled as part of the so-called “rural purge” as networks moved to create more urban, hence more advertiser-friendly, programming.
Now the real question is, do I want a 1948 Packard because they’re a great old car, hearkening back to when seats were soft and metal was heavy, or do I just want to be a little kid again, standing in a driveway and trying to figure out how an ignition worked?
Yeah, I don’t know either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.