“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us,” Hal Borland.
As 2019 comes to an end let us take time to rejoice in the wisdom and all the experiences and memories that have brought us to this day. Let’s focus on the good and the love that we experienced and make that the foundation to begin the new year. This last year is now the past and our future awaits.
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice,” T.S. Eliot.
This last week I witnessed so much love and giving to others, especially to seniors and children in our community. Toy drives and gifts for seniors were plentiful as smiles were contagious and tears of joy were dried with hugs and love. This was the perfect way to end a year and begin anew.
There are times when it feels like there are so many things in life that we can’t control but it’s important to remember the things that we can control. Like forgiveness, second chances, fresh starts and plenty of love and understanding. Love and any of it’s forms gives us hope. My new years wish is for us all to learn from yesterday, live for today and hope for a better tomorrow. As you make your list of New Year’s resolutions you might want to consider adding a few of these:
This year I will wake up with a smile, I will try, try and try some more, I won’t give up, I will dream big, I will take time to relax and smell the roses, I will choose to be happy and stay positive, I will dance in the rain and remain weird and unpredictable but stay dependable when warranted but not shy away from adventure. I will do what I love and love what I do and always be willing to think outside the box and not let anger or sadness get the better of me because I’m better than that. I will find opportunities in each new day and always be grateful.
“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year,” Vern McLellan.
The year is yours, what will you do with it? Your kindness challenge for the week is to worry less, stop comparing, embrace a new challenge and love yourself. Kindness begins with the kindness we give to ourselves so that we can be a better person for those who matter to us. Love and kindness is never a waste, they will always make a difference. They bless the one who receives the love and kindness and they bless you, the giver. Giving matters everyday. Wishing you a year of giving, a year of kindness, a year of happiness and love!
If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.
