We had Christmas in the driveway this year.
It wasn’t, to be honest, the end of the world or anything as much as confronting the world we’re in at this point. Our daughter-in-law is pregnant, me and the wife, while we have plenty of miles left on us, have to take that special care appropriate for these times, better safe than sorry and, well, Christmas in the driveway.
And yes, masks were in use.
I continue to be struck by how the circle is shrinking. Even in rural Van Buren County where population density is a foreign concept, the impact of this vile disease has left with a growing number of familiar names of those impacted by the disease. Where it was once something that happened to someone you kinda’ know from back over that way, and now it’s impacting someone you talk to, or even sit with, all the time.
And now the National Director of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is quoted warning us that darker days are yet to come.
So we had Christmas in the driveway. My grandson got a collection of comic-book figures, which led to a nuanced discussion as to which superhero one might prefer over (I think the name was) Warfighter. I’m a Spiderman guy myself, since we’re talking. Note here that Warfighter and Iron Man have some similarities and a shared story, I learned, but now I’m just showing off.
My first Christmas away from home was in 1973 when I was stationed just outside Memphis. A bunch of us from the barracks were down in the common room when the clock struck midnight on Dec. 24. It was not especially memorable, although I remember someone looking up and saying “Merry Christmas” while a television played in the background.
Considering the time and place we were likely drinking beer.
A couple years later and a second Christmas away. This time while at sea, on an aircraft carrier (the Memphis duty station was to go to school to be an airplane mechanic). Cold War of course, so we had to make sure Russia didn’t take over the Mediterranean Ocean or something (they didn’t break down geopolitics all that closely to airplane mechanics so I may be misstating) so there we were, bopping around in the water, defending stuff.
Midnight Mass took place down on the mess deck, where meals were served. It was also where bombs were prepared before being taken the rest of the way up to the flight deck for loading onto planes before they flew off, so there was plenty of open space, and chairs.
No beer, not on a ship at sea. If I had to guess the television station was broadcasting. An aircraft carrier is a big ship, lots of people, so it was able to sustain both a television and radio station. I suspect in today’s world it’s now multiple stations.
I suspect at both of these sites New Years was celebrated, but don’t recall it.
This year the New Year’s celebration will take place in the living room. It will be quiet and low-key, and confronted by the question of both of us are able to stay awake ‘til midnight, moderated if the neighbor kids wound up with fireworks and if there’s something attention-grabbing on the television.
And somebody, more than one, will go onto some length about 2020 being the year it has been and oh man glad that’s behind us and all. But given the long view: Every year is unique, some are more unique than others, some have more to talk about than others, but once a year the third rock from the sun makes a full circle and we begin the new one.
I’m looking forward to it, a new year. I looked forward to all of them and no sense this one should be greeted any different, not the same, but no different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.