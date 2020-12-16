I’ve been on quarantine.
I was working at the desk Monday when an email came in. One of the people I interacted with as a reporter at a small public event the previous Thursday had the symptoms of being achy with no sense of taste. A test was being done, results soon, but in the meantime the word was out: Looked like an infection. (This was later confirmed.)
I made arrangements to go see my doc the next morning to go get tested.
And then tracing post-event steps. Here it gets serious, as reporter-boy gets around, and conversations in offices are a stock in trade – reporting after all. So then came the phone calls to the various people: “Um, yeah, fine thanks, but hey listen, I was at a thing last week and it looks like I’m going on quarantine. Since I spoke with you after the exposure, yeah, well, you might have been exposed as well.”
Questions follow (“Were you wearing a mask?” “Yes.” “How sick are they?” “Waiting on results but has symptoms.” etc.) as others worked to triangulate their situation, plan their own next moves.
Finished working the paper, doc’s office the next day. Got tested.
And here I reported earlier getting tested, I think it was back in May. Then I drove up to the health department, stayed in the car, a polite lady handed me a swab that I ran around in a nostril or two. Stuck the swab in a tube and that was that, a few days later test results.
Nothing to it, was my report at the time.
This time was a test at the doc’s office. And oh yeah, he held the swab. And yeah, once again, nostril, nostril, tube and he left the little room to do some doctor stuff down the hall. Ten minutes or so later and he was back in: I tested negative.
Whew.
Before the nostril-tube thing a conversation had taken place, questions: Why did I think I was exposed? Was I wearing a mask? When did this happen? How did I feel? That sort of thing. So when he came back in with the negative news it was followed by: The Centers for Disease Control had updated its guidelines recently, and since I tested negative on a fast test and my exposure was overall limited and from behind a mask I should continue quarantine until seven days and if I felt okay then I was free to be me.
So yeah, just like the May test, no big deal.
And let me stress this point again: In the May test I got to hold the swab and it was no big deal. In this test the doc held the swab and I’ll admit I was nervous. Horror stories and news pictures of wrinkled faces from early in the pandemic and as he’s getting closer with the thing I’m thinking “Oh boy, here it comes” and, honestly, nothing. I don’t want to go into too intimate detail (“Kienlen: The column to read if you want to be up-to-date on nasal swabs” it said on the side of the bus) but it was no more invasive than if I had wielded the swab.
An aside here: Someone close had been exposed a little more in-depth a week or two prior to my event. They go to the same doc. She was given both the fast test (that I got) and well as the slow test which required a few days wait for results. (She was fine.) They wanted to be locked-in on her being infected or not infected was the logic. Which is to say the above is my experience, your results may vary. Different measures are taken for different situations.
I learned several things here, not the least being the importance of mask wear. In fact I’ll add this tip for we glasses wearers: Just slide your glasses down a little bit when you have a mask on. You don’t have to slide them much at all, but just a little bit down on your nose and you’re fine, no fog. Also, communicate, if for no other reason than to be fair to others. Finally, the test was, again, less annoying than peeling an orange. Nothing to worry about here.
Also, you can write an entire column on your personal experience with COVID-19 and never have to type “COVID-19.” Everybody knows what you’re talking about.
