Last weekend I attended the Walk To End Alzheimer’s in North Little Rock. The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is a signature fundraising event of the Alzheimer’s Association held annually across the nation including five Arkansas communities. The funds raised at walk help fund critical dementia research and care and support services for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
The event began with a ceremony honoring friends and family members who have lost someone, were caring for someone, or were currently living with dementia. The scene was a powerful reminder of the many people in Central Arkansas impacted by dementia. Families and friends all came together to support one another. It was a heartwarming scene as families walked the route in honor of the people they care for.
Providing care for someone with dementia involves many unique challenges and a variety of challenging elements. This year with my Dad’s dementia diagnosis, my family has experienced firsthand many of these challenges. One of the most challenging things is coordinating dad’s care. In addition to dementia dad also suffers from diabetes. Over 95 percent of individuals with dementia also have other chronic conditions that they are managing. Managing these conditions is complicated because of a person’s diminished cognition. One of the challenges we have faced is navigating a complex health care system to make sure my dad is getting the care he needs.
My dad’s health issues require us to see multiple medical professionals from a variety of disciplines. There is often limited to no coordination between the physicians treating him. It is often our responsibility to make sure each provider is cognizant of the other healthcare issues he is being treated for. My professional career in the field certainly simplifies the process of coordinating dad’s care. Many families are not so lucky and are left trying to figure it on their own.
Congress is working to change the way dementia care is being delivered. The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act is a bipartisan bill that would create a better path for dementia care. Congressman French Hill is a co-sponsor of this legislation that would reduce costs and improve the quality of care.
It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, so it is critical we find better ways to care for them. By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing health care costs.
This legislation has been popular among Arkansas’s delegation and has also received support from Sen. Boozman, Congressman Crawford, Congressman Westerman. I am so thankful that the Arkansas delegation has prioritized the nearly 60,000 Arkansas families who are impacted by dementia.
To learn more about this and other legislation that would improve the lives of families impacted by dementia you can visit alzimpact.org/priorities.
