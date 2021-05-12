This is the time of year when high school seniors close one chapter of their lives and prepare for the next. For Clinton High School Senior Ian Thompson, his next chapter will involve a move to Boston. Ian Thompson was accepted to both Columbia and Harvard University. Ian ultimately chose Harvard University where he is set to begin his studies in the fall.
Ian will graduate Clinton High School having exhausted the AP catalogue, obtaining a 4.16 GPA, and multiple academic awards and accomplishments. Thompson’s academic achievements drew the attention of some of the nation’s top colleges and universities. Ian learned of his acceptance on Ivy Day, the day that Ivy League Colleges announce early acceptance. He became one of the only 1,700 students accepted into Harvard. The school receives over 60,000 applicants every year and has a 3 percent acceptance rate.
Ian’s awards and many accomplishments have been fueled by his love of learning, a value instilled in him by his mother Alicia. From an early age Ian was taught that the real reward of attending school is the knowledge obtained. An educator herself, she instilled in Ian a love for seeking the truth and learning.
One of his favorite subjects is history. His love of history perhaps began in Ms. Strawn’s sixth grade class. “He was an amazing student and even at a young age he was a deep thinker,” said Strawn. A sixth grade Ian would read ahead of his classmates and ultimately through the entire textbook. As he and I talked he shared multiple memories from his time in the Clinton School District.
The teacher that had the most impact on Ian was his tenth grade history teacher Mrs. Barnard. “She made learning fun, it was engaging, and she made me feel like I could accomplish anything.” said Ian. In a college reference letter Mrs. Barnard described Ian as a “truth seeker.”
Ian traces everything he has achieved back to his loving and supportive mother. “It has always been just me and Ian”, said Alicia. Ian was young when they moved here. She recalls the challenges of being a single mother. “It has not always been easy, I can remember weeks when I was making a choice between buying bread or milk.” said Alicia. She also added, “We had such a strong support system with my parents, I don’t know where we would be without them.” Donna and Bobby Pack, Nanni and Pa to Ian, were Ian’s first call when he learned of his acceptance into the Ivy Leagues.
As we talked about his family, Ian looked with pride at his mother. Thompson said, “She has always done an amazing job as a mother and has empowered me to be better.”
Ian and his mother have a special bond and have overcome so much together. Ian opted to forgo his senior prom, choosing to spend time with his mother. “Everything that I am, I owe to her.”, said Ian.
He plans to pursue a law degree and can see himself practicing law or involved in politics in some way. Ian said he chose Harvard because, “I want to be challenged. Harvard is meant to be a transformative experience and I look forward to leaning into it.”
I asked Ian if he looked into the future five years down the road, what version of himself would he hope to see. “I hope that I am a totally different person. The Harvard experience is meant to challenge and change you. I hope I am totally unrecognizable.” Ian looks forward to the opportunity to receive a well rounded education, the culturally diverse experiences, and being able to study abroad.
