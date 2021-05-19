Y’all need to calm down.
And sure, I spend a lot of time going to government meetings. It’s, end of the day, part of the job. I’d even argue it’s one of the more important parts of the job, since those meetings are often drudgery, and honestly, after a day at work who would expect someone to skip dinner and an evening with the family to go downtown and hear the routine and often tedious operations of government?
So instead the reporter shows up, takes notes, and turns it into a story. That night, after dinner, you can read up on it. Perhaps something concerns you, you can reach out to your elected representative.
Mind? Heck no, I enjoy it. Oh sure, covering government has its tedious moments, but honestly any job has its tedious moments and it is democracy in action. I’d imagine professional stunt men get tired of all the blah blah in planning a stunt and would rather just go out there and do some high speed fireball thing. But no, the details are what matters, so you work them out. Life, life’s like that.
Often at these meetings are the public comments. And often someone gets up and speaks into the mic, telling the government body of the moment what is wrong or what concerns them in their space.
It’s actually a beautiful thing. The voice of the public, the public speaks, that sort of thing and a voter’s interaction with government takes place. Even more than beautiful it is something very pure. Voters speak, legislators listen and further actions are discussed and perhaps proposed; questions are answered. It’s really very pure that way.
Unless it’s not. And when it’s not it’s a horror. Then we have someone taking their place at the mic and just going off. The system is this, the legislators are that, the thing the other thing and some sort of “we are not going to stand for it” statements and it all comes across, while directed at the group, as ultimately vague and self-serving.
Have you ever been in a restaurant and some royalty wannabe dresses down a table server because they can? It feels like that. It’s awkward to watch, like you’re seeing too far inside something. You certainly feel bad for the person being yelled at, but you also feel bad, sort of embarrassed, for the person doing the yelling, like they don’t realize what exactly their behavior looks like to the outside world.
And in these times you get to see it more, more and more. Certainly intemperate tantrums at a microphone aren’t new to government, but at this point it’s almost (almost) inevitable. Somebody, somewhere, is mad and they want to shout at the elected.
Personally I blame television, where opinion journalism (he typed, in a column) had become more theater than fact in that medium, because the theater is not about what was wrong, oh no, the theater is about just how utterly disgusted and (here it comes) enraged someone is about whatever the thing is. Apparently this is popular, the people who do this are making good money, but the viewers are being sucked into the rage factory and being spit out… well, if a factory only has one product you’re going to get that product if you ride the production line, and you’re enraged.
You got to a James Bond movie back in the day and you’d walk out feeling tough and cool, like James Bond. You watch an hour of someone going off about… well it doesn’t matter, the going off it ultimately the point, you walk away feeling like going off. And you show up at a government meeting, watch those wheels turn, and become enraged – you are the product.
Now to be clear, somethings are worth complaining about. Somethings are worth strong complaint. Somethings are worth showing up at the meeting and complaining. But, and here’s the important part, those people you’re complaining to deserve the same consideration you expect. Rage does not make you superior, it only makes angry. And anger for its own sake is pointless.
The superior people are able to maintain their own humanity, and acknowledge the humanity of others, regardless of what they are upset about. For this to happen people need to calm down, please.
