This past Monday was the anniversary of the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City; 168 dead, hundreds injured, the exact number depending upon how you classify the injury of and to those who survived and their relationship to those who didn’t. (Some children ended the day parentless.)
A horrible event, a tragic event. An event brought about by an American militant who’d romanticized civil war and felt like he was doing something necessary. He was a clown; no need to mention has name here, you probably know it and publicity is not deserved and helps nothing. His life ended in a prison execution chamber.
I talked to a prison chaplain one time who attended to those being executed. I’m not going to bore/entertain you with the details or, for that matter, the chaplain’s name (he did not attend the execution discussed above). I’ll only make this point: As he told the story, of this inmate, of that one, you could seem him get physically more and more tired. He was a healthy guy, played sports, but with each inmate’s story it was watching someone become physically drained, as though each name was a way-point on some sort of grueling marathon.
Years ago, early ’80s, I was learning to skydive. I lived in Tennessee at the time and “learning to skydive” meant taking my beater Pontiac (¾ race cam and a Hurst floor shifter, a time before cup holders) out into the country to a little airport where the skydiving plane was based. Most Saturdays I worked – my job was keeping up a fleet of piston engine airplanes that flew freight and Saturday was the rare day they sat still long enough for repairs – so it was up to Sunday to get my, as it were, flying in.
It was a lot of driving down a two-lane, an hour and 20 minutes or so. But, you know, skydiving weather so the sky was clear and Sunday morning traffic was light. Pleasant enough.
One day I’m on the way to the dropzone and coming through one of the little towns along the way. At the edge of town, just as I was clearing it, was a guy hitchhiking. I stopped to pick him up, a young guy, my age more-or-less.
“Hey,” “Fine, yeah,” “Oh yeah, that’s on my way” and we’re off, Pontiac on the two lane under a sunny sky.
He smelled horrible. No, I mean ghastly. He was dressed nice enough, but the smell of, well, old things no longer being used, stale beer, sweat, other, human, things. He’d spent the night in the drunk tank and was on his way home, he told me. He was kinda’ shell shocked to talk to, no doubt the effect of a massive hangover and a night (morning) sleeping it off on a concrete jail floor.
Ten minutes later I dropped him off. No a/c in the Pontiac. I kept the windows down the rest of the day. The smell was pretty much gone by the time I climbed in to go back home. Sunlight disinfects, they say.
That pretty much marked the end of my picking up hitchhikers. We’re talking, what, ’82 or so? Ten minutes? And I can still smell that guy.
It’s like the man says: “You pay your money and you take your chances.” Some are the hero of the movie in their head, some attend to those now-fallen heroes, and some ride with a foul smell from miles and years ago.
