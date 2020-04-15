The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) announced Friday it will cancel all remaining AAA spring activities, state championships, AHSCA Coaches Clinic and All-Star games.
AAA officials said in a news release that the decision was made “after multiple conversations with the Arkansas Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, the Arkansas Department of Education and with the announcement of the closure of Arkansas schools through the end of the school year.”
“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the AAA family,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. “We sympathize with the students, coaches, parents, and school communities, and especially our graduating seniors, but we recognize that the cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it is needed at this time – on the health and safety of all Arkansans. We all must come together to stop the spread.”
AAA officials said it will continue to follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, the governor’s office and the Arkansas Department of Education.
“The AAA wishes to thank them for their leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.