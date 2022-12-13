Abby Bone, daughter of Steve and Pam Bone of Clinton, has been awarded as an Advanced State Record Book winner in Arts and Humanities.
Abby is a member of the Southern Four 4-H Club in Van Buren County. She has been a member of 4-H for 14 years.
The 4-H program has a long history of record keeping. The focus reflects the importance of life skills in daily life. In 4-H, young people have tracked their activities, events, profits and losses, skill development and learning experiences and more using the iconic 4-H Record Book.
In addition to record keeping, the 4-H Record Book gives members an opportunity to reflect on their year, measure their achievements and growth, set goals and develop plans to meet those goals.
For more information, contact the extension office at 501-743-7117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.