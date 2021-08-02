Abel speaks to us by example.
He was the second son of the first parents and a shepherd. His brother Cain was a farmer. Each brought an offering to God. Abel’s was accepted and Cain’s was rejected. How much did they know? Their mother knew a Man would be born to defeat Satan who had deceived her to sin against God’s commandment and who is deceiving multitudes today. Did she teach her sons about Him?
Abel speaks to us of faith and righteousness. We cannot please God without faith. We must believe in Him, serve Him heartily and make Him the center of our lives. God deemed Abel righteous, morally right, virtuous, because of his faith. He gave “of the firstlings of his flock and of the fat thereof” (Genesis 4:4). His faith produced an attitude which Cain did not have when he offered the fruits he grew.
Cain killed Abel because “his own works were evil, and his brother’s righteous” (1 John 3:12) and for centuries men have died for their faith. Abel’s blood cried to God from the ground and cries with that of many, many others today, the persecuted and the martyrs, who have suffered for Jesus. God will settle accounts.
However dimly, Abel saw the glory of God and believed but we have been given much more since Jesus came. Paul says Christ’s blood speaks “better things than that of Abel” (Hebrews 12:24). Abel’s blood cries for judgment upon the offender. Jesus’ blood pleads to God for mercy for the offender and those who accept salvation by His vicarious death will escape damnation. Paul himself was a persecutor of Christians but repented and was redeemed by the blood of Jesus and became a preacher of the faith.
Faith comes “by hearing” (Romans 10:17). “The righteousness which is of faith” (Romans 10:6) says believe, repent and confess Jesus. “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). “See that ye refuse not” (Hebrews 12:25) the Speaker for in Him “we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the richness of his grace” (Ephesians 1:7). “Hear” can mean listening with intent to obey. Listen and obey for a life of peace on earth and blissful life in eternity.
We are redeemed from sin and eternal death “with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (1 Peter 1:19). The sacrifice of the perfect Lamb is the only one which God will accept in the sinner’s place. What wonderful things the blood of Jesus has spoken! “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
