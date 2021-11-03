Damascus Fire Department reported a two-car accident on Highway 65 Sunday at the Highway 124 intersection just to the city’s north. Multiple injuries and two entrapments were reported. The department, by statement: “Thank you to everyone who helped yesterday with the wreck on Hwy 65. Bee Branch FD, Van Buren Co Rescue, Sheriffs Office, Arkansas State Police, Damascus PD, Medic One, Survival Flight, and the nurses and EMT who happened to be passing by and stopped to help. It was really an all hands needed scenario, but everyone pulled together and worked well. Please keep the families involved in your prayers.”

Accident in Damascus