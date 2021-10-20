Accident on 65

Accident on 65

No injuries were reported after a four-vehicle accident Oct. 16 on Highway 65 in Clinton. A car pulled out of a business into the north-bound lane which began a series of collisions, with one south-bound vehicle caught up in the incident.

 submitted

