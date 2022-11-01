The Alread Community Resource Development Corporation will hold its ACRDC annual members meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Alread EH Club Building.
It is very important that we have a quorum to conduct any business so need as many members present as possible. Light refreshments will be served and, as always, new board members will be elected. We are looking for two or more people who would be interested in joining the board as presently the board has two members whose terms are over at this meeting.
One item of urgency is the question of where we as a membership want to go in the future of ACRDC. We have had very little participation by the membership in the few activities that we are still maintaining and need to decide if it is time to have the board work on a scheduled ending or a plan for moving forward. Please come and help ACRDC with this important discussion.
