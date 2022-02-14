Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Feb. 10 at his weekly briefing that the Arkansas Department of Corrections has plans to create additional prison space to house offenders to accommodate the projected increase in prison population as the state population continues to grow.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections has seen a decline in prison populations over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected to increase over the next decade. Currently there are about 16,000 inmates in the Arkansas prison system and that population is expected to rise to about 19,160 by the year 2031, according to projections Hutchinson presented Feb. 10.
Due to this expected growth, the prison system will need additional prison space, he said, so ADCV has put a plan in place to expand the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.
This expansion will add about 498 additional prison beds and will cost somewhere between $60 million and $100 million.
Hutchinson approved this project “some time ago” and ADC received approval on it from the Board of Corrections earlier this week.
Plans are expected to come in sometime this spring and the Arkansas ADC Secretary Solomon Graves has set a goal to start the construction on the expansion sometime during the first half of 2023.
Hutchinson also gave an update on the COVID-19 cases in the state Feb. 10 and said that the state has seen a significant decrease in cases over the past week.
Just last week, the active cases in the state were up to nearly 50,000 and are now down to a little more than 24,000, cutting the active cases in half.
Hospitalizations have also seen a significant decrease with a drop of almost 350 over the past week; however, Hutchinson said that it won’t be many days until Arkansas reaches the 10,000 mark for Arkansans that have died from the virus.
[Editor's note: The 10,000 case number was surpassed that weekend.]
