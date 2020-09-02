NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) activated to Level I (Full Activation) Aug. 27 in response to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Laura. The following is a list of damages that has been reported to ADEM.
Ashley County – At least one home sustained damage. Several roads were blocked at times due to debris.
Bradley County – Three homes and 70 utilities were damaged.
Calhoun County – One home and one utility sustained damage. At least one road was closed due to downed trees and power lines.
Clark County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county resulting in significant power outages.
Cleburne County – At least one property sustained damage.
Cleveland County – At least five homes were damaged.
Craighead County – Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City had three buildings sustain damage. At least four homes in Egypt and two homes in Goobertown sustained various amounts of damage.
Cross County – Downed trees across the county. The city of Hickory Ridge sustained damage to several city buildings.
Drew County – Downed trees forced at least one road closure.
Faulkner County – Downed trees across the county. Several roads were blocked due to fallen trees or high water levels.
Hempstead County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county.
Hot Spring County – Multiple roads closed due to downed trees.
Lafayette County – Downed power lines forced at least one road closure.
Lawrence County – Downed power lines forced at least one road closure.
Lee County – At least one road was washed out due to rain.
Nevada County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county.
Ouachita County – County sustained widespread damage primarily from fallen trees. One home was damaged. Multiple power lines down across the county. A city building in Camden sustained roof damage. Approximately 30-35 roads were closed at some point in time during the storm due to fallen trees.
Randolph County – At least one home sustained damage.
Saline County – High water levels forced at least one road closure. At least one business sustained damage to a building. Several units flooded at the Chapel Ridge Apartment Complex in Benton resulting in several residents being displaced.
Sharp County – A home in Evening Shade sustained damage. Multiple trees were downed across the county. A downed power pole was caught on fire; the fire was extinguished.
Woodruff County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county.
