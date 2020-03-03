As of Tuesday morning, March 3, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports two people being tested for possible coronovirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas.
If, the persons being tested are show to be infected by the ADH test, the results will need to be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation, ADH states.
A test last week by ADH, and forwarded to the CDC, showed the person tested at that time was not infected with COVID-19.
ADH, according to its latest information, is currently monitoring 29 travelers by “daily check-in and guidance,” it states.
Further details were not forthcoming, as the release stated while ADH wants to keep the public informed, it must respect patient’s privacy.
ADH recommends the following precautions:
General precautions
The best way to prevent the spread of infectious diseases is to:
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover all coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow instead of on your hand
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Planning
Now is also a good time for businesses and schools to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading in the state by promoting healthy and safe environments that can slow the spread of disease. General preparations for organizations include:
- Making sure all sick employees or students stay home until they no longer have symptoms. Provide ways to work remotely or have policies in place to allow employees to miss days. Sick family members should stay home from work or school.
- Separating sick employees, students, or family members with respiratory symptoms like excessive coughing and sneezing from others, while encouraging them to cover their mouths while coughing and sneezing.
- Performing routine environmental cleaning.
- Considering refraining from shaking hands.
The recommendations continue: “The ADH is receiving frequent questions about face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend wearing a surgical face mask if you are not sick. N95 face masks, which are different from surgical masks and are respiratory protective devices with a very close facial fit and the ability to filter airborne particles, are not advised for the general public. These masks must be properly fitted to work, and they make breathing difficult when worn for an extended amount of time. Children should not use N95 masks.”
