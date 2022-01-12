Had an experience last week which gave me a renewed hope for the future.
It was Friday, and it had been an annoying week. The Facebook hate machine was in full effect, and with that my confidence in the human race was waning. Ah, you know how it is: Angry grouser going off about some silly thing or two. If nature abhors a vacuum, then social media abhors a lack of drama, so there, firing spitballs in the pursuit of drama, those people.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Some people are happiest when they’re mad.
And I know, it would be better to ignore it, but being a newspaper guy you go into these different groups, these Facebook back alleys, just to see what’s going on and you get there and the voice in your head is “Oh fer’ cryin’ out loud” like you’ve walked into a restaurant and found out it doesn’t believe in hygiene or something.
So that, it was that kinda’ week.
But Friday I got an invite to the Clinton High School. A particular class, an English class, had written some poems and I was invited to listen in.
It renewed my faith in the world, if not the future. Seriously.
Gia McCormac invited me. She teaches the class and we had spoken of it in the past. I admire poetry and find it has a lot of truth in it longer forms or writing just can’t match. (I’m aware of the irony of a journalist typing such a statement, thanks for asking.)
The room was darkened in mood-setting, and the students took turns reading their works.
They were good poems. No, no, I’m not just saying that to be nice; I’m not saying that like “Oh, those young people …” nothing like that. These were good poems, period, with thoughts and emotions well expressed and communicated.
Ben Franklin, that Ben Franklin, was a big fan of writing poetry as a means of personal development. In his Poor Richard’s Almanac he recommended poetry writing as a way for someone to learn how to use just the right word at just the right time. Samurai were taught poetry-writing as part of their training in much the same vein, in that the one assured word, the right word at the right time, required the same decisive singularity as a sword strike.
The point here being I saw a class of students who had worked out the right word at the right time in order to express the thing they wanted expressed – at times a deeply-held emotional concept. And the concepts were at the least, at the very least, thoughtful, pure and honest, the right thing at the right time, decisive strikes.
It was heartening.
“And these,” and I couldn’t help but think this as I listened, “are the leaders of tomorrow.”
Oh thank God. Right words at the right time, thoughtful, pure and honest, after slogging through the online swamp of grousing boomers it was a genuine relief.
And I realize cynicism is the mood of our time, and lack of faith in anyone not named “Me” is a component of that mood, and of course and over-40 going on about “the kids today” is, also, a component, but here I heard young leaders of tomorrow expressing complex things in singular and decisive ways and y’all, I feel better.
There, in that darkened room, the future looked bright, looks bright.
See what I did there? How “bright” has two meanings?
Poetry, man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.