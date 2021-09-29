Well of course I write a weekly newspaper column. I am (as was pointed out in last week’s column) firmly in the Grandpa age range, and proud of it, and when you do that, when you’ve made that, you find yourself ever-willing to give advice to people.
But then come to think of it, fair is fair. Most weeks I get advice about something or another I need to do/cover/say/be in/of the newspaper, so here, call this a payback.
And so, advice I give freely (and, really, seriously):
Carry a handkerchief: Holy cow I can’t stress this enough. And sure, it’s handy to have one when you need one – those emergency sinus explosions when the pollen rises – but when other people need one you’ll be the person who hands one over. And when you do? “Oh no, keep it.” And you’ll mean it, because they’re cheap, and you’ve always got one.
Make eye contact when you shake hands: Pick, and here’s the real trick, one of their two eyes and look at it while you shake hands. Otherwise don’t make a big deal of it, no big flailing arm thing, just look ‘em in the eye, shake and move on. If you want to see this done at the expert level, shake hands with a national politician. Bill Clinton’s handshake played a part in the book Primary Colors, as it should, because whatever else you can say about Bill Clinton, that man knew how to shake hands – and I’m not joking.
Drink more water: I need to do a better job at this, but then most of us do. More to the point, I don’t know, at this point (Grandpa age and all) who many conversations I’ve had with how many medical specialists who wind up saying “You need to drink more water.”
Watch how you talk to yourself: Oh man, what a huge difference, and difficult in this media-saturated (he typed in a newspaper) era of headlines screaming of whatever disaster is next. But check it out: Saying things like “This sucks” or “I’ve messed it up again” has a way of soaking into you, of painting the picture of yourself that you carry around with you. I know, I know, some things really do suck, but they are unfailingly an opportunity to rise to the challenge they represent. And mistakes? You think Michael Jordan sank every basket? Each mistake is a chance to learn something, to get better at whatever you were working on/at/toward. Treat is like that. More to the point, treat yourself like you want other people to treat you. And more to that point, you’re worth being treated well, and with respect.
Keep a flashlight handy: You just should. It’s a habit I picked up in the military, the Navy was big on keeping stand-by lights all over the place. Since then the habit’s carried forward. And here: Winter’s coming, the sun’s going to go down earlier and earlier through mid-December, do you have a light handy if the lights go out? One in your car maybe? (That one will get used a lot.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.