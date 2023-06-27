The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $692,435 to 49 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs. The city of Clinton received $15,000.
AEDC Executive Director Clint O’Neal, AEDC Deputy Director Neil Greathouse, Director of Rural Services Becca Caldwell, and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission presented the grants to the recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Conference, held May 23-25 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
A total of $75,000 was awarded to the Lead Hill Fire Department under the Rural Services Block Grant Program. This grant program funds new construction or renovation of community centers, fire stations, or multi-purpose buildings, as well as the purchase of fire trucks (pumper, tanker, brush, or certain service trucks). Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas with low to moderate incomes of 51 percent or higher are eligible for up to $75,000 in funds under the program with a 10 percent match.
A total of $542,435 was awarded to 48 cities and counties under the Rural Community Grant Program to fund projects such as baseball fields, community parks, walking trails, community centers, fire stations, fire trucks and other fire protection-related equipment. Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the program.
For cities and counties interested in applying for Fiscal Year 2024 grants, the next application cycle deadline is August 10, 2023. More information about the programs, as well as deadlines, can be found at www.arkansasedc.com/ Rural-Services/division.
