‘My soul followeth hard after thee: thy right hand upholdeth me” (Psalm 63:8). “They that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit” (Romans 8:5). “After” indicates the object of a stated or implied action. Desire turns our focus and our steps. We go after what we desire. Can we cultivate desire for the right? With God’s help we can. He gives eye-opening moments when we realize the benefit and the beauty of holiness and gives the power to make life-changing decisions. Refusing His drawing results in hardening of the heart and difficulty in responding later. In these encounters with God, we make up our minds to follow Him through the salvation plan in Christ and walk in the Spirit and the Truth.
Once we have experienced the blessedness of God’s presence, we desire Him above all else but must maintain the closeness by fervency. We “mind” the things of God and “crucify the flesh with the affections and lusts” (Galatians 5:24) and reap the rewards of obedience to our loving, giving God. We know that the greatest reward is eternal life. “Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates in to the city” (Revelation 22:14).
Paul was a devout Pharisee who “made havoc of the church,” participating in a great persecution of those who believed in Jesus. He had an encounter with Jesus as he travelled to Damascus to arrest believers and take them to Jerusalem for trial. The presence of Jesus was so powerful upon him that he immediately yielded to Him and the call to preach the way he had fought so vehemently. After being “apprehended by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:12), he lived for the sole purpose of apprehending Him and teaching others to seek God. He said, “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14). At the end of his life, he was looking forward to “a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:8).
Fervency is required in our relationship with God. Lip service and lukewarmness aren’t accepted by Him. No relationship survives on indifference and God, also, accepts only our wholehearted devotion. “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.” (Mark 12:30).
“Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Christ Jesus” (1 Peter 2:5). Our heartfelt praises, our worship in Spirit and in Truth touch God because of and in the name of Jesus who opened the way for us to go to God.
“Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord” (Hebrews 12:14). Press to apprehend God and lay hold on eternal life. Life in Him is the desired object.
