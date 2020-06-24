Clinton Family and Consumer Science teacher Valerie Trawick-Lawson has been awarded Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom teacher of the year for Van Buren County.
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program sponsored by American Farm Bureau Federation and all of its associated state affiliates. The program encourages teaching the importance of agriculture in our daily lives. Competition for Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year occurs at the county, State & National level. Valarie Trawick-Lawson was selected as the Van Buren County teacher of the year, which qualified her for state competition.
As the AITC Arkansas Teacher of the Year, she will compete for the national title next summer at the national convention in Des Moines, Iowa. (Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the convention scheduled for this summer in Salt Lake City was canceled.) The convention recognizes outstanding teachers (K-12) throughout the USA.
