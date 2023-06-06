AgHeritage Farm Credit Services has announced the results of its 2023 Board of Director and Nominating Committee elections.
Brandon Martin (Central Region) of Judsonia was elected to his first 4-year term. Martin is a cattle and poultry farmer with 200 acres owned and 400 acres rented. He is a member of the White County Farm Bureau Board, Arkansas Hereford Association Board, and White County Central Schools Board. Martin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business from Arkansas State University.
Jeff Rutledge (Northern Region) of Newport was re-elected to a 4-year term. He farms corn, rice, and soybeans on 700 acres owned and 2,800 acres rented. Rutledge has served on the AgHeritage Board of Directors since 2017 and is currently serving as Vice Chairman. He is a member of the Executive Committee, Human Resources Committee currently serving as Committee Chairman, and is a member of the Audit Committee. Rutledge also serves on the Arkansas Waterways Commission, Arkansas Rice Council Board, USA Rice Council Board, USA Rice Board, Arkansas Rice Federation Board, Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board, Arkansas Ag Council, Jackson County Farm Bureau Board, and Newport Levee Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Plant Science from Arkansas State University and a Master of Science degree in Agronomy from the University of Arkansas.
AgHeritage shareholders elected to serve for one year on the Nominating Committee were Ronald Aaron (Batesville office), Curtis Fox (Stuttgart office), John Hamilton (Searcy office), Matt Hibbard (Pocahontas office), Doug Medford (Brinkley office), Brandon Parker (Lonoke office), Clay Poole (McGehee office), Harrell Wilson (Pine Bluff office) and Tommy Young (Newport office).
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a financial cooperative with owned and managed assets of approximately $2.21 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022. The company provides credit and related services to more than 6,245 farmers, ranchers, and producers or harvesters of aquatic products in 24 Arkansas counties. Branch offices are located in Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy and Stuttgart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.