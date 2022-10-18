“Use your voice for kindness, your ears for compassion, your hands for charity, your mind for truth, and your heart for love.” – Unknown
Such great advice and this week I reaped the rewards of trying to follow this advice. You just never know when a kindness that you show to someone will touch that person so much that they won’t forget and one day, down the road, they return that kindness to you. My heart was so full and my determination to continue to live by these words was renewed because it should always be about the “Greater Good.”
The greater good is defined as the benefit of the public, of more people than oneself, which is better and more correct. Years ago my husband and I ran a cafe, The Greater Good Cafe, along with a handful of dedicated volunteers where we provided a meal based on the premises that you could eat what you need, and pay what you can. Those that could, paid it forward for those that couldn’t. We helped a lot of people who needed that meal and didn’t have the financial means to pay for it and we provided a good meal for those that just enjoyed the fellowship and atmosphere that the cafe offered them. This endeavor was one of the best things I have ever done. At times I really miss the cafe but life is full of twists and turns and an opportunity was presented to us that we just couldn’t pass up. We continued our mission to address senior hunger in Van Buren county and ran the Greater Good retreat for several years. At the retreat we offered farm-to-table meals for our guests when requested, we raised produce for seniors and baked bread bi-weekly for them in the off-season.
It’s been a while since the days of the Greater Good but the passion is still there and the memories will forever be held close to our hearts. I’m amazed at how many people were touched by those efforts and humbled beyond words. “Self-sacrifice or to deny yourself something, for a greater good or a cause or a principle or an ideal or simply to make others happy is an experience worth having several times in a lifetime.” – Valentine Waturuocha. Your kindness challenge this week is to do an act for the Greater Good. It can be something as simple as offering that last piece of cake to someone else instead of eating it yourself no matter how badly you want it. Give your time or money to a good cause, not expecting anything in return. Pay it forward for the next person in line at a fast food restaurant or convenience store. “We all have many opportunities, but limited capacity to pursue them. Make choices, focus your time and energy, so that you can submit your share of masterpieces to the greater good.” – Kevin B. Rollins.
