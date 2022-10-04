Alta Cloetta Hutto, 80, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, went to her heavenly home, Sept. 26, 2022 in Conway, Arkansas. She was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, to the late Raymond and Opal (Avery) Sawyer on Nov. 29, 1941.
Cloetta was an inspiration to people always willing to help friends and her community. She was a member of the Bee Branch Baptist Church and served on the Bee Branch Cemetery board for 50 years. Cloetta was employed at Clinton State Bank for 38 years and was the manager at the Damascus location. She graduated from Southside High School as Valedictorian of her class.
Fishing was a pastime she truly enjoyed and she went hunting a few times. The last time with Bill, he had to wake her up so she could get the deer just footsteps away. He said it was the biggest one they ever got and she didn’t go hunting again. Memories like this and the many years of serving her Lord and her community is what her life was about.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 63 years, Bill Hutto; one son, Bobby (Robin) Hutto; grandchildren, Holly (Colter) Brown, Jacob Hutto, Nathan Hutto; great-grandchildren, Copelyn Brown, Harper Brown, siblings; Sherry (William) Russell, Jerry Sawyer, Stanley (Fay) Sawyer; her church family; and many friends and other relatives.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Bee Branch Baptist Church in Bee Branch, Arkansas. Interment was at the Bee Branch Cemetery.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
