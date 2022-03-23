In a recent report published by the Alzheimer’s Association, it was noted that 58 thousand Arkansans over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer’s. The 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures annual report was published March 15 and provides the latest information available on the impact that Alzheimer’s and other dementia is having across the country, including here in Arkansas. Alzheimer’s is a growing public health crisis and is the sixth leading cause of death in Arkansas.
While Alzheimer’s is the leading cause of dementia, several other types of dementia affect Arkansas families. Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging it is a degenerative brain disease affecting over six million Americans. According to the report, it is estimated that the number of Arkansans impacted by Alzheimer’s is expected to climb by 15.5 percent by 2025.
The prevalence of Alzheimer’s is not only devastating for those with the disease it also has an impact on their caregivers. An estimated 93 thousand Arkansans are currently providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s. It was reported that those caregivers provide over 139 million hours of care for loved ones in 2020 at an unpaid rate. The Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association reported that the value of the care they provide saves the state nearly $2.1 billion annually. Caregivers play a critical role in the delivery of healthcare easing the burden on the workforce that is struggling to meet the rising demand.
The recent report also mentions the healthcare workforce shortage here in Arkansas. The Covid-19 pandemic only amplified the voice of healthcare policy advocates who have been voicing concerns about the healthcare workforce shortage. Many healthcare workers are abandoning the workforce due to the hardships created by the pandemic. The strain on the healthcare system has affected rural hospitals, home and community-based services, long-term care, assisted living homes, and home health. Over 95 percent of individuals with Alzheimer’s often suffer from comorbidities, which means they are also living with other underlying health conditions. The healthcare shortage will have a detrimental impact on meeting the needs of this population if steps are not taken by the state to recruit and train more nurses, physicians, and geriatricians.
The Arkansas Facts and Figures Fact Sheet reports that there are currently only 55 geriatricians currently practicing in the state. To meet the rising need of an aging population there will need to be a 143.6 percent increase in the number of geriatricians by 2050. Home health plays a critical role in helping caregivers and their loved ones who chose to age at home over being institutionalized. It was reported that there were only 23, 860 personal care and home health age. To meet this critical need Arkansas will need to see an increase of nearly 33 percent in the next five years.
The state is taking steps to provide critical relief to home and community-based services (HCBS), the sector of the healthcare workforce affected most by the pandemic. HCBS provides have received financial support under the American Rescue Plan totaling over 12 million dollars to help recruit new staff and provide incentives in an attempt to retain the existing workforce. Several states have implemented strategies to recruit more young people to the healthcare workforce including loan repayment and creating more access to training programs. Arkansas is exploring strategies and looking for solutions to help meet the rising need.
Also included in the report was a special section on Mild Cognitive Impairment, More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment. Key findings included in the report suggests that fewer than 1 in 5 Americans are familiar with the concept of Mild Cognitive Impairment or MCI. “Only 4 in 10 Americans (40 percent) say they would talk to their doctor right away when experiencing symptoms of MCI. More than half of Americans (57 percent) say they would wait until they had symptoms for a while (33 percent), wait until symptoms worsened (12 percent) or wait until others expressed concern (12 percent).,” the report said.
Many cases of MCI go undiagnosed and untreated. If you or your loved one is beginning to experiences changes in memory, it is important to have those conversations with your primary physician. The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-Hour helpline where your call will be answered by Master’s level clinicians who are available to answer any questions you might have. You can reach them at 1-800-272-3900. To access the full report and to learn more you can go to ALZ.ORG/FACTS
