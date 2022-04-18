There are some things we must know, facts pertaining to our well-being now and in eternity. You and I are the “offspring” (Acts 17:28) of God. He sets the times and places of our dwelling. We must answer to Him as children submit to their fathers. We are created to seek God and worship Him. When we have no knowledge of God, He “winks at” our ignorance temporarily but sends the message of salvation by which He “now commandeth all men everywhere to repent” (Acts 17:30). He has set a time to judge our obedience, or lack of, to Him.
We have the record, the witness, of God and His will. Creation witnesses of God in a language that all understand. “The heavens declare the glory of God” (Psalm 19:1). “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made” (Romans 1:20). The conscience put in each of us by God witnesses of Him and His moral law (Romans 2:15).
Adam passed sin and death upon all the world. We are sinners by descending from him and “the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23). But there is another Man in the holy record. His name is Jesus. “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son” (1 John 5:11). When Jesus was baptized by John, the Spirit descended like a dove upon Him and witness came from Heaven, “This my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased “(Matthew 3:17).
Jesus died to save us and returned to the Father. Before He ascended, He promised believers the Holy Ghost who would comfort, teach and guide them. As they waited in unity and worship in a room in Jerusalem, the Holy Ghost came down upon them and they spoke of the wonderful works of God in the tongues of many nations gathered there to observe the Day of Pentecost. “And they were all amazed, and were in doubt, saying one to another, What meaneth this” (Acts 2:12)?
Peter’s answer started with Joel’s prophecy (Joel 2:28, 29) of the outpouring of the Spirit upon all people in the days of the new covenant. He preached the facts of Jesus’ death and His resurrection that give us life. “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36). After hearing these indisputable facts, hearers asked, “Men and brethren, what shall we do” (Acts 2:37)? Peter preached salvation by faith, repentance, water baptism and Spirit baptism. Thousands were saved that day.
Peter, James and John saw Jesus transfigured and the appearance of Moses and Elijah on the mountain where Jesus led them. They heard God speak from “the excellent glory” (2 Peter 1:17), “This is my beloved Son: hear him” (Luke 9:35). The Voice confirmed the words of the prophets and the prophecies agreed with the Voice. Nothing could be surer than either. We have the witness of God.
We accept the witness of men in human dealings, but the witness of God is greater. “There are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one. And there are three that bear witness in earth, the Spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree in one” (1 John 5:7, 8). When we believe on Christ and receive His Spirit, we have the witness in our own beings. “The Spirit beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God” (Romans 8:16).
We all will answer for what we know. Reconciliation to God, which gives eternal life in Heaven, starts with faith in the record of Christ and His mission. Believing requires hearing. Hearing requires a preacher, a witness sent from God. Then the hearer is able to “call upon the name of the Lord” (Romans 10:13) and receive salvation. Each of us will stand before God with Jesus at our side as our righteous “advocate” (1 John 2:1). He will witness that He took our sin guilt or that we would not accept His grace. Now is the time to accept Him and His amazing, saving record of grace.
