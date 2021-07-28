CLINTON — The Fairfield Bay EMS controversy entered a new phase Thursday night July 22 with a meeting of the quorum court’s Ambulance Committee. At the meeting the county heard of a proposed change which would mover the service from a government entity to an independent not-for-profit organization.
The meeting had been called by Van Buren County Judge Dale James to permit “open communications” between parties invested in county ambulance service, including Medic One, which currently holds the county contract.
Controversy surrounded events leading up to and during the suspension of Fairfield Bay EMS service in mid-May due to what Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan reported at the time as “Human Resource” issues. Duncan recently released a timeline of events which included bills of the EMS service being unpaid and a special prosecutor being appointed to oversee an investigation into service operations. (Law enforcement would not comment.) During this, the employment of then- EMS Captain Andrea Notz was terminated in June.
At the meeting, Duncan read a statement which, first, thanked the EMS volunteers for their service. It continued that the service was running in the red, and had been since 2017. After the May operation suspension and employment termination the city had been approached by a group which wanted to take the EMS service private, which Duncan classified as an “incomplete” proposal. Duncan also listed the city’s coverage of Cleburne County as a factor in making any transfer to a private entity problematic as well as “financial obligations and responsibilities” held by the city.
The statement spoke to “… an unholy rush…” to move the service to a private entity.
The committee also heard from former Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger who told the committee of a plan to have Fairfield Bay EMS, Inc., a nonprofit corporation approved by the Arkansas Secretary of State July 10, to assume operations of Fairfield Bay EMS on July 27, the following Tuesday.
Wellenberger cited a letter he had sent to Duncan and James July 20 which stated that the EMS service had provided revenue to the city, and its equipment had primarily come from the Fairfield Bay Community Club which had earlier transferred EMS operations to the city.
The letter spoke of “turmoil” surrounding the May shutdown, and the lack of communication regarding same. Wellenberger also stated that the EMS, Inc. group had offered to purchase the existing Fairfield Bay ambulances and “… and equipment that it had already paid for…” on a lease-to-own basis at the Fairfield Bay City Council’s June 28 working group meeting, concluding: “It has become obvious that consideration of this offer will take months, if it is considered at all.”
In light of this, EMS, Inc. had purchased an ambulance and equipment, and would be basing at Indian Rock Village in space allocated to it there, for operations, Wellenberger told the committee.
To a question posed by committee chair Brian Tatum, Indian Rock Village CEO Ed Holman said he was supported the move of the service to IRV.
“I need an ambulance in Fairfield Bay,” Holman said, adding, “We won’t make a penny out of it.”
(In a May interview, Indian Rock Village spokesperson Kasey Kimmons said it was a regular user of Fairfield Bay EMS services, as many as five calls a day, for matters such as patient transfers to and from the facility, and helping patients who have fallen.)
Later in the meeting, during public comments, Fairfield Bay Community Club President David Byard told the committee that the Community Club was fund the proposed private ambulance service “100 percent.”
The Arkansas Secretary of State’s website shows “Fairfield Bay EMS, Inc.” was incorporated July 10 with Andrea Notz, Mary Maude Huber and Carol L. Kimmons as Incorporator/Organizer(s) with Notz as its registered agent.
The committee was presented with a copy of a memo from Arkansas Office of Preparedness and Emergency Response Systems Trauma Grants Coordinator Mellissa Kemmerly stating that Fairfield Bay EMS “… is now a 501-C-3 agency. Shirley Community Services & Development Corp. and Fairfield Bay EMS entered into a Fiscal Sponsorship Agreement on July 4, 2021.”
The memo continued to call for a transfer of trauma-grant-fund provided Fairfield Bay EMS equipment to be transferred “to the new Fairfield Bay EMS 501-C-3 agency.”
Secretary of State records show Shirley Community Services & Development Corp. with Carol Kimmons as Director and Tom E. Kimmons as its registered agent.
The memo led to an exchange between Wellenberger and Duncan where Duncan said legal review was needed before radios could be transferred.
“I knew you were going to slow-roll us on this,” Wellenberger said. His July 20 letter included a list of 38 items which should by transferred from Fairfield Bay EMS to Fairfield Bay EMS, Inc.
It quickly became apparent that the July 27 date was not workable. Attorneys for the county and Fairfield Bay, Chad Brown and A.J. Kelly respectively, joined by committee members, had questions about how the change to a private service would impact the county’s existing agreement with Medic One and its provision of ambulance service.
Medic One Ambulance President Kim Mann, seated as a committee member, indicated she was open to working with the proposed private service.
Two non-commercial services are outlined in the county’s contract with Medic One, Chimes and Fairfield Bay, both with an EMS service. In the contract these two services are permitted to operate inside the fire district for those respective cities, which includes their being able to transfer patients from their domain to the hospital.
With the proposal to move Fairfield Bay to a private company, the contract would need to be re-written, although agreement appeared to be reached that evening that the new service would have the same permissions as the current service. Brown pointed out that even if agreement was reached that night, Medic One’s lawyer would need to review any contract changes, just as the initial contract was reviewed.
Brown also pointed out that all cities in the county would have to approve any contract changes, a further delay to the proposed July 27 service change.
The current contract is due to expire in December of next year.
The meeting concluded with plans for Duncan’s office to conduct a legal review toward a proposal for the Fairfield Bay City Council. Public comments, coupled with Wellenberger’s presentation, indicated that the anticipated process would take place quickly.
In a social media post dated July 26, Community Club President Byard said discussions were underway between “… the Major, Medic One, Shirley Development Corp. and Bay Area EMS” and he was speaking on behalf of Shirley Development Corp. Legal issues were being addressed, he stated.
Byard’s statement concluded: “The new service will have a name change for legal reasons and it will temporarily be called Bay Area EMS Inc. pending final approval.”
