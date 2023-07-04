Amelia Lucille George Kidd passed from this physical life on June 30, 2023.
Amelia was born Oct. 10, 1932, in San Antonio, Texas, to William Henry George and Echo Wilhelmina Ervin George. She had one sister, Sonia Ruth Collins (son Michael). She was married to Tommy Kidd, Sr., on Nov. 11, 1949, and graduated from Harlandale High School the following spring. As an Air Force wife, she traveled around the world, from Japan to Scotland and all over Europe. She said coming from her poor background, she couldn’t believe she was able to see so much of the world. She loved flower gardening and in her later years reading and crossword puzzles, but her grandchildren brought her the most joy.
She was a devoted “Mom” to her son, Tommy Kidd, Jr. (wife, Karen); daughters, Judy Stroh Proctor (husband, Jim) and Melanie Kidd. She was a beloved “Nanny” to her grandchildren, Tommy Kidd III (wife, Karmin); Katie Gann (husband, Scott), Zachary Kidd, Luke Stroh (fiancée, Madeline), Nick Stroh, Sam Stroh (Maci), Attacus Henson (wife, Elaine), Bailey Gann, Havilah Kidd, Avery and Jace Henson. She was also a loving “Aunt Amelia” to her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in rest by her loving parents; her husband; and son-in-law, Fred Stroh.
Visitation was Monday, July 3, at 9 a.m. and funeral services at 10 a.m., at Roller-Owens Funeral Home with burial following at Huie Cemetery in Clinton, beside Tommy.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent North and Arkansas Hospice for their support and loving care her last 10 days.
Online guestbook is available at www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/ owens.
