Amy Passmore Bonds, 95, of Clinton, Arkansas, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Leslie, Arkansas, to the late Millis and Maggie (Clark) Passmore on March 18, 1927. Amy is preceded in death by her birth parents and the mother who raised her, Arthie (Jolly) Passmore; her husband of 61 years, James Vernon Bonds; twin sister, Mamie Passmore; sisters, Athleen Carter, Naomi Underwood; brothers, Nolan and Nelson Passmore; and brothers-in-law, Linzy Carter, Troy Underwood and Al Warren.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church Sugar Loaf and enjoyed singing in the choirs at the churches she attended throughout her life. Amy went to work at the Clinton School cafeteria in the 1970s when her youngest child started school. She worked there for almost 20 years until she retired. Amy and her husband owned a little country store at one time in their lives on Holly Mountain. She loved her flowers but her family more and they say it showed in her cooking. While in the nursing home, Amy would crochet scarves just to give them away and most of them went to her family. She has lived through many decades and has left behind a lifetime of love and memories for that we are blessed and knowing she is among the angels.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronnie Bonds and wife Susie, Roger Bonds, Kay Brown and husband Danny, Linda Gramling and husband Stan, Jerry Bonds and wife Renee, Nancy Weaver and husband Paul; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Glenda Warren, Erma Crow and husband Kenneth; sisters-in-law, Anna Passmore, Hilda Passmore; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 2022 at Roller–McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at First Baptist Church Sugar Loaf Higden, Arkansas. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Holley Mountain Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Holley Mountain Cemetery Fund.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
