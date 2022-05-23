I’ll be cleaning off my desk next week, after this issue is all finished and what prep I’ll be involved in for the next issue, the one where I will no longer be the editor. I’m moving on, as they say, to other things.
But cleaning off the desk, and for that matter cleaning out the car, that’s going to take a minute. It’s been six years next month as editor, a little longer than that as reporter for this paper, six years of meetings and appointments, six years of gathering facts and figures, six years of talking to these people, to those people, to find out what other people thought about what the first group said, or some other group’s reaction to that, or so forth.
Pictures, taking pictures, pictures of events, people meeting, cutting ribbons, being awarded, shaking hands. I never tell people to “smile.” I know that’s the old thing: Point the camera and say “smile” or even “say cheese.” No, I always say “Be happy” or “Everybody is happy,” usually followed by “Happy happy!” for subsequent shots. It seems to create a more honest expression taking in all of themselves than just moving their mouth into a smile.
You say “Be happy” and people stand a little taller, square their shoulders, their eyes smile to match their mouth’s smile, starting at the guy with the camera. Take the shot, the moment, and it’s recorded, the happy person or people doing the thing which, for that moment, brought them joy, moving forward.
It’s not always that: Sometimes it’s someone in handcuffs, or about to be in handcuffs. No shouting from the photog here. It’s a different equation: Now you’re there to capture the moment, and not just any moment, but the moment which tells the story. Faces unfailingly grim, both the freshly handcuffed and the escorting officer unsmiling, moving toward the vehicle to transport them. Both are thinking about the future, one a future of paperwork and mugshots, the second a future of lawyers and versions of the story.
Data is gathered, reports and information, slope gradients and budget ranges, efficiency scores and change rates. Other data is piled on top of it, a copy of the newspaper in the back of the car with that guy’s story in it in case I see him again, maybe a couple three copies, something they may want to hand out to family members.
“Is this going to be in the paper?” “Where can I get a copy?”
So I load a copy or three into the car in case I see them.
“Make me look good?” “Don’t let me sound bad” as notes are taken to go with the data.
I always have the same reply to those statements: “I’m not here to make people look bad. Ask anybody.”
Meetings, meetings of boards and bodies, of commissions and committees, get the paperwork, write down the quotes. It’s all spread out on the desk as the story’s written. It’s not just the data in a blob, the quote stuck in there somewhere, it’s all put together in order to tell the story. Maybe add a picture, someone’s named, maybe in a proclamation.
“Be happy!”
Hasn’t really been time to clean it off. Always more data to gather, add to the pile.
It’ll be moved to boxes, all this stuff, these notes and fact sheets. Oh, sure, a real neat freak would be throwing it all out, but it would seem somehow, that trashing the pile would be to imply it no longer has value. Of course it has value. It’s people, it’s society, it’s government and institutions growing and changing, a whole greater than the sum of its parts, a society moving, ever moving, growing, breathing in, breathing out. I’ll miss it. Life’s path has other directions, other callings, but this portion of it, this six-year stretch we’ve shared, I’ll miss it.
It’s more than what was captured, noted, recorded. It’s you, it’s me, interacting, sharing, asking, answering, breathing in, breathing out.
I’ll think of you often.
Be happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.