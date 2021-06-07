Angie Mae White, 95, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home in Conway, Arkansas, surrounded by her family.
Angie was born Jan. 4, 1926, at Letona, in Cleburne County, Arkansas, to Thomas Samuel Hunter and Bessie Leanna Tubbs Hunter; she was the granddaughter of Clinton and Harriet (Collins) Hunter and Joseph and Martha (Lancaster) Tubbs.
She was a hard worker having worked beside her husband when they owned the Cities Service station in Clinton, Arkansas, later as an excellent cook, then retiring from Kimberly Clark. But the job she excelled at and was proudest of was being a wife, mom and Gran/Nana.
She married Oct. 6, 1942, to her lifelong love, James Blaine (J.B.) White, who predeceased her Sept. 19, 2006. She was also predeceased by her parents; son, Jerry Lane White; grandson, James Tillman White; and great grandsons, Tyler Genneken and Randal Spencer.
Surviving are sons, James M (Jim) (D’Wanda) of Greenbrier, Vestis J (Kathy) White of Conway and Thomas (Tom) (Joni) of Tyler, Texas; her daughters, Ruthie Schlebach (Bruce Thibeault) of Mayflower, Brenda (John) Dixon of Center Ridge and Angie (Howard) Robertson of Conway;, daughter-in-law Susie White, eight grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Chapel located at 650 Central Landing Blvd. Conway, Arkansas. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Roller-McNutt Chapel at 650 Central Landing Blvd. Conway, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Huie Cemetery in Clinton.
