LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will receive $130,000 from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation in support of the Arkansas Discovery Farms Program.
The program is an effort by the Division of Agriculture to improve soil and water health in agriculture through edge-of-field runoff monitoring. There are currently 12 farms throughout the state participating in the research program. The donation from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation is intended to help establish research at an additional farm within Arkansas.
The Division of Agriculture is one of four land grant university institutions throughout the country to receive funds through the Anheuser-Busch Foundation. The other institutions are the University of Idaho, North Dakota State University and Montana State University. The total funding being donated among the four institutions totals $530,000.
According to a press release from the foundation, the funds are intended to support “research that focuses on expanding innovative, sustainable agricultural practices.”
According to the foundation, supporting these programs advances Anheuser-Busch’s 2025 Sustainability Goals by promoting the testing and sharing of sustainable, regenerative practices in the brewer’s key growing regions. By focusing on water stewardship, rotations, cover cropping, tillage, soil health and other farming best-practices, Anheuser-Busch will be able to use this research to positively impact not only farmers within these regions but those around the country.
“The work of land grant universities is critical as we collectively look for ways to make farming more sustainable and profitable,” Bill Bradley, vice president of Community Affairs at Anheuser-Busch, said. “Our company’s commitment to farmers spans generations and it’s exciting to work with those that represent the next generation. The Anheuser-Busch Foundation is proud to work alongside these universities that are the backbone of agricultural extension support to our growers and we thank them for their longstanding efforts to help local agriculture communities thrive.”
Arkansas is the nation’s No. 1 rice producer, typically harvesting more than 5,000 tons of rice from more than 1.4 million acres of land. Idaho and Montana are the top two barley producing states in the United States. Both rice and barley are essential to the beer-brewing process.
“We are grateful for the support Anheuser-Busch is providing for Discovery Farms, a program whose mission is sustainability,” said Mark Cochran, vice president-agriculture for the University of Arkansas System, said. “The grant will enable us to expand the work we’re already doing to improve water-use efficiency in rice and conserve a resource that is so critical to our state and our farmers.”
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu. To learn more about the Arkansas Discovery Farms Project, visit https://aaes.uark.edu/centers-and-programs/discovery-farm-program/.
To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station online at https://aaes.uark.edu. Follow AAES on twitter at @ArkAgResearch and Instagram at ArkAgResearch.
About The Anheuser-Busch Foundation
Established in 1975, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation focuses on supporting organizations that help individuals and communities thrive. Alongside Anheuser-Busch Companies, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation has contributed to countless community organizations across the country in support of those in need. Over the last 30 years, Anheuser-Busch and its Foundation have donated more than $600 million to charitable organizations, including those that support education, environmental sustainability, economic development, military support and disaster preparedness/relief. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.
About Anheuser-Busch
For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.
About the Division of Agriculture
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s mission is to strengthen agriculture, communities, and families by connecting trusted research to the adoption of best practices. Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work within the nation’s historic land grant education system.
The Division of Agriculture is one of 20 entities within the University of Arkansas System. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on five system campuses.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
