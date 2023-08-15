Yes, I did. Forty-five and 18 cancel days later, and I’m still smiling. The month of August is a busy birthday month for my family. Not only do I share my birthday with my little sister but her son was born on our birthdays. Then because of social media and being involved in my community, I have so many friends that also have the same birthday as I do. My two oldest daughters were born in August, my father-in-law and my stepdad’s birthday was in August. I think I should celebrate from the beginning of August until the end. I might as well celebrate an entire month of celebrations every day. Now we’re talking.
Think about it. I think celebrating your birthday is not just fun but it’s an opportunity for your loved ones to celebrate you. Birthdays are opportunities to give you the time and attention we all desire but many times don’t receive. I used to not like that I had to share that attention with my little sister but my Mom made my day seem special even if I had to share it with my sister. She always let me pick out whatever I wanted for dinner and we each got to have our own separate cake and as we got older I chose pies. Another benefit was that if no one showed up for your birthday party at least your sister did. Having a summer birthday wasn’t always the easiest because everyone was gone on vacation or busy during those summer months. Now a birthday, even if it is shared with many, is just fun.
I was a little sneaky this year and went and spent my birthday week with my sister and took a vacation. It was so good to get away and my sister sure did make my day special. She never disappoints. Social media adds an entirely new level of celebrating. It really warms my heart when I see so many posts wishing me a happy birthday. It only takes a few seconds to wish someone happy birthday and for me at least, it makes me smile. For those few seconds that person thought about me and showed a small act of kindness by wishing me a happy birthday. What a blessing.
I have my two daughters’ birthdays to look forward to this month and while I know that we most likely won’t be together I’m looking forward to calling them, singing them a silly birthday song that my husband and I do for them, and celebrating with them when I do get to see them next. Birthdays have never been about the gifts I get but about the time that I get to spend with loved ones. I love the phone calls too but nothing replaces that one one-on-one time celebrating you for one day a year. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” Oprah Winfrey.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to plan something special for a loved one’s birthday this year. Make it a point to let them know that their trip around the moon is something to celebrate and you are taking the time to be with them. One of my granddaughter’s birthdays was in June and this weekend is the soonest we’ve been able to get together and celebrate, so we are. The point is to take the time to be with them. I was lucky this year to be able to spend it with my sister. I wish I could have spent it with the sister that I share a birthday with, my Mom, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and friends but I don’t think there is a location large enough for that to happen and we could never coordinate everyone’s schedule. It was great to just have some quality time with one sister at a time so my challenge for myself is to plan some time for the other sister and it’s very convenient that my mother lives with her so a trip there is worth the planning. Maybe for my mom’s birthday this year.
“Today you are you. That is truer than true. There is no one alive who is you-er than you.” Dr. Seuss. Happy birthday to you (whenever you celebrate your trip around the moon), have fun, and celebrate.
