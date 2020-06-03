The light poured over us, some of it covered by a dark shadow of a monstrous looking figure. This being was immense and beyond our comparison in measurement. A few of us stood still guarding our soon to be babies, while others grabbed theirs up and began to scatter. We heard a few low but loud tones coming from the creatures but could not make out their words. They muttered in a terrifying tone, and darkness engulfed us once again as we all let out a sigh of relief and got back to business.
A day went by and things appeared to return to normal; as in there were no more monsters lurking around. We stayed busy laying and protecting our offspring as my too-soon of the thought of safety proved me to be wrong.
The light poured in quicker this time, once again, and a rainfall of some strong-smelling mixture covered the majority of my family, friends, and the unborn. Many stood still. I panicked. I ran as quickly as I could to take cover from this disaster and collect my thoughts. I wondered if my fellow ants stood still in shear fear, shock of this heavy mist, or if, in fact…Oh the horror. Hundreds of us were dead in our steps. Us, not including myself. In this moment I wished I were dead. I had just witnessed the ending of life of my sisters, my brothers, and many, many others. I held onto my unborn child tightly thankful that my life and the life of my child had been spared.
I noticed very few others had escaped this horrible massacre, but the very few that did clung tight to their hopes for the future as well. We gathered what eggs we could and began on our way.
I gave it some time before my curiosity and concern led me back to the place of the worst event in my lifetime. I creeped in, without my unborn babies this time, and took a peek around. The pile of bodies soaked in the mystery mixture lay their untouched. A curious thing caught my eye that had not been there before. It was of a clear, hard material, and a sweet aroma seeped through the entrance of this…thing.
I built up the courage to go check things out…maybe not so much courage, but I did notice that darkness engulfed this area again, meaning no monsters were present. I could not resist the sweet smell as it was sweeter and more tempting than any I witnessed before.
I slowly creeped toward this…box…staying alert to ensure my safety. The sweetness drew me closer and closer until finally I was sipping a thick liquid sweeter than honey before I even realized. I had just hit the jackpot. Life would never be the same. Although the selfishness inside of me desired to keep this all to myself, I believed that my Mother would find great honor for me in bringing her some of this sweet beauty.
I sipped a little more and began collecting what I could to impress our Queen. I quickly marched to her palace. Her guards were reluctant to allow me to bring her this gold because they knew the trueness of my words just by smelling the sweet aroma. Little did I know I was going to ruin it all.
The Queen was pleased after she sipped from the sweet honey-like substance that I had journeyed to deliver to her. In fact, she was so pleased that she could not stop. A grumbling in my stomach and a sharp pain hit me all at once and dizziness set it. I was seeing three of the Queen, wobbling around, and knew something was seriously wrong. The three Queens hit the ground hard and ceased to breath. There was no doubting, our beloved Queen was dead.
I did not have to ponder what caused this to happen, as my fate was dwindling as well. I knew now that the sweet substance was poison intended to bring my race to an end. In my last moments, I craved the sweetness on my tongue so greatly that I sipped what I could until my heart stopped beating and there was no breath left in my lungs.
Others also found the poison as I had and could not resist but drink although they knew their lives would end. Goodbye babies, and goodbye friends. This is truly the end of us all.
The thought of this silly little story came to me while standing in the kitchen, reflecting on a couple days prior while having to rid of an enormous amount of ants while cleaning up our camper. The thought came into my mind, I laughed out loud, and sat and wrote my thoughts in an ants perspective. Of course, I think I’m humorous, and the Lord is either laughing with me or rolling His eyes at me. (Haha!)
I sent this little story to a few family members and friends to brighten their day and hoped to make them smile, laugh, and bring a little joy through this silly little story. After sending to one of my sweet friends and a mentor in my life, she commented how it reminded her of sin. She wrote me, “It’s a reminder of sin. Even though we see how it destroys others we still cannot resist to partake anyway. Don’t ya think?” She wrote again saying, “That’s just what came to mind as I read. And unfortunately that’s what we usually do. We partake and then share it with others even though we seen what it did to others. Curiosity, they say, killed the cat. We should probably heed the warning signs. Lol.”
I reread my story, and God really opened my eyes to this metaphor. Although ants clearly do not have a soul as we humans in God’s image do, this story is a great reminder of the sweet smelling temptation of sin and how it sure enough poisons the soul. 2 Corinthians 11:14 says, “And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.” I pray that to those reading this, we will choose together as children of God to resist that sweet-smelling temptation that leads quickly to death. Instead, I pray that we can stand firm, and resist the devil and his schemes so that he will flee, and that we can walk and rejoice in Freedom!
John 8:36 (NKJV): Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.
Thank you Jesus!
Biblical Reflection
From Genesis 3 (NKJV): Now the serpent was more cunning than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said to the woman, “Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden’?”
2 And the woman said to the serpent, “We may eat the fruit of the trees of the garden; 3 but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God has said, ‘You shall not eat it, nor shall you touch it, lest you die.’”
4 Then the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die. 5 For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”
6 So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree desirable to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate. She also gave to her husband with her, and he ate. 7 Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves [b]coverings.
1 Corinthians 10:13: No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to [a]bear it.
James 1:15: Then, when desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, brings forth death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.