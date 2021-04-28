Spring has sprung and the Van Buren County master gardeners were out enjoying the sun and the lovely yards. Our first nominees are Wiley and Paula Norris. They were nominated by Marguerite Dory and they live in Bee Branch. They have totally redone the entire house since they bought it. At that time there were only two shrubs on the yard. They have a flower garden gracing the front of their house, with this Japanese maple as the main attraction. They built the terraced vegetable garden during the covid lockdown. They just finished rebuilding the deck. The view is amazing. Oh, what a back yard!! The lake is their back yard. Not only do they do things outside, but they also do amazing things inside. Paula is the orchid whisperer. There are orchids of many colors all around the house. And then, just as we thought we had seen it all, Paula led us to the bedroom and showed us the quilt that she made, entitled Arkansas flowers. The only sad part of this yard is that not many people get to enjoy looking at it since they live on a back road.
Speaking of transformations, we have been lucky enough to watch the transformation of this house and this yard. This yard was nominated by Gail McKnight and is Fairfield Bay. As we have driven past it for the last couple of years, we have been watching it transform from a normal house with a blah yard, into a beautiful house with this yard that is full of different textures and colors of plants. There is also this semi-private fire pit area that is surrounded by roses, dogwoods, and other trees. All of this is tucked into a backdrop of woods. We interrupted the owner as he was working on making the garden even better, so we look forward to watching the future changes to this yard.
Thank you to both of these nominees for making our county more beautiful. As I have mentioned before, our nominations do not have to be elaborate full yard, fully grown gardens. They can be wonderful garden beds, and neat, well-kept yards like the two that were nominated this month. We look forward to seeing your nominations. You can also nominate condos with beautiful flowers, or even a business that enhances its entrance. You can send me a message at birdies_ nest2004@yahoo.com.
