Rick and Debbie Wolfe of Archey Fork Car Show recently presented checks to this year’s recipients.
The recipients included:
Keven Causey and the Board of Directors for Gospel Garage of Heber Springs.
Carrie Winfrow of Academy Mortgage, the local organizer for The Angel Tree.
Brenda Wood of the Van Buren County Adult Literacy Program in Clinton.
Savannah Brown of First Service Bank for Shop with a Cop.
In addition, Archey Fork Car Show purchased five $100 gift cards from Goode’s Cashsavers that will given away by Sid King of KHPQ Radio.
