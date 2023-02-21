The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will conduct a public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Thursday about the current proposed realignment of Highway 66 from Main Street to Highway 65 in Leslie.
The meeting will take place in the cafeteria of Leslie Middle School, 800 Elm St. in Leslie.
The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. on March 10.
Submit online comment forms to ArDOT or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.
If you do not have internet access, please contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.
