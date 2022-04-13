ARDOT reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on highway right of ways in Arkansas.
“There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right of way,” ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor stated.
Laws permit only official directional, informational and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property; the local Area Maintenance Office removes all other signs.
ARDOT personnel will remove any “yard” signs placed on the right of way and will contact owners of large “billboard” signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ARDOT Area Maintenance Office.
“The Arkansas Department of Transportation encourages everyone to follow the right of way laws to keep the roadsides clear and ensure our highways are as safe as possible,” Director Tudor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.