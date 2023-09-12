“Rescue does not mean damaged it means they have been let down by humans.” — Unknown.
When animal shelters become full, they never intend to euthanize an animal. The men and women who run these shelters certainly don’t do it for the money or the glory because the money isn’t that great and the glory is usually never nice. They do it for the love of the animals they are charged to care for. It seriously bothers me when someone says something ugly about someone whose job it is to run a shelter or rescue and when they have to make that very difficult choice to euthanize. Please understand that these men and women have feelings too and they never want to do that. I have known so many people over the course of my life who have chosen to work at shelters and I do believe that they love those animals more than they love people. They cry, they worry, they grieve when they lose an animal or maybe become attached to one and they are adopted and taken to their new forever home. I personally can’t walk into a shelter and not instantly fall in love with one or more of those furry little friends. It seriously is hard for me to leave without taking one home.
Our pets love us unconditionally and there are not many things that fire me up more than to hear of someone abandoning an animal and not caring what happens to them, yet this happens all the time. Please, please do not just dump these poor creatures. They are living, breathing gifts from God. Call a shelter or rescue first and ask if they have room for them. Please don’t put those employees/volunteers in the very difficult situation of having to decide when a shelter becomes overcrowded and which animals get to live and which ones don’t. In a perfect world there would never be “kill shelters”. The animals don’t cause this, people do. If it seems that I’m on a rant this week, well I guess I am because the animal shelter in Fairfield Bay is full and we are desperately trying to find forever homes for these animals. “You can’t change a dog’s past, but you can rewrite the future.” Unknown. Please help them spread the word that your forever best friend is just waiting for you if not at the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter then at a shelter or rescue near you. Foster – Adopt – Rescue – Advocate!
Dogs are man’s best friend and cats will be your best friend but on their terms usually so just be patient. If you are looking or need someone to love you then consider adopting a furry friend. They will never let you down. This is your kindness challenge for the week. If you can’t adopt then please consider donating to a rescue or shelter near you. I read a quote recently that still has me laughing so since I feel I’ve been a little “passionate” this week I’ll share it with you to lighten the mood some. “Owners of dogs will have noticed that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they will think you are God. Whereas owners of cats are compelled to realize that, if you provide them with food and water and affection, they draw the conclusion that they are God.” Christopher Hitchens. The mission of shelters is to rescue but their dream is to one day not have to.
All things are “paws-ible” when you open your heart to an animal. And please be kind and understanding to the men and women who work, support, and volunteer at these shelters. Rant over, time to cuddle my cat.
