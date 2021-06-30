CLINTON — A warrant served on a Clinton man for multiple instances of refueling his car and then driving off without paying for the gasoline, resulted in the same man confessing to having stolen wallets from cars at Clinton City Park.
Arrested and charged in connection with the thefts was William J. Otterpohl, 63, of Clinton, charged with multiple counts of theft.
According to the Clinton Police report, Otterpohl’s name first came to police after a series of gasoline drive-off thefts from an area filling station. In the report, an employee of the filling station called police to report Otterpohl would arrive, filled up his car, and then drive off without paying. Otterpohl had been approached by employees, including the one making the report, several times about paying for the gasoline. Each time, per the report, he promised he would come by to pay within a few days when he would have the money. Each time he did not return to resolve his debt.
After the fifth time of driving off without paying, police were called in late May. The employee had each of the drive-offs on security video, and each were made in the same car, including it having a dent on the front bumper. A check of the license plate showed the car was registered to Otterpohl.
The police report on the drive-offs show the matter was turned over to a police department investigator.
According to a statement by the investigator, Otterpohl was brought in for questioning by the department. In the course of being interviewed regarding the thefts, Otterpohl admitted to have stolen “… a copious amount of wallets from vehicles at Clinton City Park.” He would watch people arriving at the park, Otterpohl told the investigator, and when they left their car, sometimes to go run, and were out of sight he would go inside their car and take a wallet. He would take the cash from the wallet and throw the rest in a trashcan, he told the investigator.
Otterpohl was booked into the Van Buren County Detention Center June 24, according to online records. He booked out the same day on a $6,900 bond.
