A Fairfield Bay man is in custody at $250,000 bond after rape charges against an under-age girl.
Charged with Felony Rape is Jason Harris, 22, of Fairfield Bay. Online records show him being held on a $250,000 bond.
Per the arrest affidavit, 911 was called July 10 after adults, the mother and stepfather, became concerned about interaction between Harris and their juvenile daughter. When sheriff’s deputies spoke with the family they found Harris had “fled the residence,” per the report.
Officers with Fairfield Bay Police were able to take Harris into custody on an outstanding warrant.
In an interview, the parents told investigators they became concerned after calling their children home to do some cleaning when the one daughter was slow to respond. When she did arrive home they noticed Harris “began acting nervous,” per the report.
In a conversation with the daughter the mother was provided details of inappropriate contact allegedly by Harris. Per the report, the daughter told an investigator of the contact, as well as Harris asking her not to say anything.
In an interview July 11 at the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Harris told investigators he was wrestling with the children. As the investigator pressed for details, Harris asked for an attorney and the interview was terminated.
July 11 was Harris’s 22nd birthday, per online records.
