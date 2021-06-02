CLINTON — A Cleveland, Arkansas man is currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $75,000 bond for a range of charges after a county woman reported being assaulted.
Arrested in connection is Joseph Martin Craig, 62, of Cleveland.
Per the affidavit for warrant, a sheriff’s deputy was called to a Scotland home May 16. There he interviewed a woman with marks on her neck “consistent with putting their hands around her neck.” The woman told the officer “Marty Craig” had “… choked me out, almost killed me.”
She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and a further interview was conducted by a sheriff’s department investigator joined by a state police investigator.
The woman told detectives a story of coming to see Craig for help, hoping to borrow $20, in the course of which joining him for a drive to Mayflower. After they returned from the drive Craig gave her two pills which he said were Xanax, she told the detectives, the report stated.
Craig then asked for relations and she refused, she told officers, but then “… it became blurry.” After which she woke up in bed with Craig, her clothes missing except her t-shirt. She called her mother to come pick her up, but Craig took the phone from her and threatened her, keeping her in the house. After 30 minutes she was able to escaped and call 911, she told detectives, the report stated.
A warrant against Craig was issued May 27, citing felonies rape, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening, with the misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree. A no contact order against the woman who spoke to investigators was issued.
Craig is shown in online court records to also be held on driving on a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in the car, charges filed May 27.
