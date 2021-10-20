On paper, the task was simple enough: Take off, turn around, land again. Then take off again, another nearby runway: Land. Then take off, then land. Then the last time, take off, land. Four times. At that final landing a stopwatch is pressed and your time is recorded. Lowest time wins.
For area aviator and businessman Trevor Dawson it was a challenge, just as it was for all the other pilots in attendance.
The “on paper” thing becomes more calculated when then landing strips are considered: Short, at 800 feet, and tree lined, those same trees that would get in the way of a “land again” if you got too close. Oh you’d land, but not in a “take off again” kind of way.
The runway was not the sort of thing the FAA wants to be called “a runway.” It was too short and the area too cluttered (a nearby hill more stubborn than any trees). So it was called a field, a field with a couple of 800 foot airplane-wide strips in something like an L shape, the base of the L separated by, you guessed it, trees.
Fifty pilots from around the country arrived to that northwest Arkansas field for the competition, “ArkanSTOL” Oct. 1 to see who would be able to do the take-off land in the shortest time. The planes were small, generally two seaters rigged up along the lines of bush planes, rugged, light and able to fly slow and land short. Bush planes are typical in Alaska, for example, where remote sites aren’t accessible any other way.
Dawson referred to his as “… an offroad airplane.”
Forty pilots entered the competition. A few more had arrived, but decided the requirements, and the trees, were more than they wanted to confront.
And when it was all said and done, Dawson competed, finishing fourth.
“It was really fun,” he said.
Fun. An in-cockpit video of the flight shows how busy he was, the taking off and turning, turning and landing, landing and taking off keeping both hands and feet going, working throttle, the stick and rudder pedals, moving the entire time.
The aircraft, a Just Aircraft Super STOL (STOL in pilot-talk: “Short Takeoff on Land,” hence the name of the competition) is pretty basic, engine, fuselage, cockpit and wings. The wings are where the STOL comes from, outfitted with high-lift devices which work at low speed to keep the aircraft controllable.
The actual lowness of the speed, the number, is a “loaded question,” Dawson said, primarily because at the low speeds needed to make as short a landing as possible he’s working by feel, so the numbers are something of a moot. Take off here, land there, the numbers are what they are, the point being to do the take off – land thing in as little time as possible.
“Feeling for the ground” is the way he puts it. “You’ve got to feel what you’re doing.”
Once on the ground the low touch down speed (on paper being under 30 mph) the airplane stops in 80 – 90 feet. Then off again, turn, then feel for the ground, land, turn, takeoff….
Pilots call this “stick and rudder” flying, the more art than science of flying. Landing an airliner in the Hudson river is stick and rudder flying. Its a skill pilots admire in other pilots who exhibit it and it’s the reason pilots compete to see who had the stick and rudder skills needed to land short and take off again.
Dawson, raised around airplanes, his father Will Dawson having started Dawson Aircraft at the Clinton Airport 35 years ago, has been working on his stick and rudder skills since forever. In training, Clinton airport’s 4,000 foot runway meant a lot of asphalt was not used in practicing takes offs and landings.
At this point the airplane is up for sale. Aviation, and business, has other challenges.
