Arkansans are claiming big prizes at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.
A Sebastian County woman became the first-ever jackpot winner on the state’s newest lottery game, LOTTO. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed her $2.338 million prize May 8 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center in Little Rock.
The Arkansan ordered the winning Quick Pick ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app for the April 29 drawing. She won by matching the six main numbers – 20, 12, 27, 10, 6 and 21.
Two Fairfield Bay players also claimed big prizes on May 8.
Terry Hatcher won $250,000 from ASL’s Play It Again drawing. His name was randomly selected from eligible entries players submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets. He first told his sister, Rhonda, about his win. Hatcher plans to pay bills and help his family with his winnings.
The next Play It Again drawing is anticipated for Aug. 15 for a $250,000 lottery prize. Players can see which games are included in this drawing by visiting the Drawings and Winners page on The Club website at TheClub.aslplayerservices.com/drawings.
DeAnna Lively purchased a winning Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket at Resort Beer & Wine located at 15344 Highway 16 East in Fairfield Bay for the May 6 drawing and recently discovered she won $280,000.
The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 29, 16, 37, 27 and 1. Lively, who almost gave up playing the lottery, purchased the ticket after her husband, Scot, motivated her to play. With their newfound wealth, the couple plans to finish construction on their new restaurant opening soon in Clinton.
Also last week, a Monticello player claimed a $100,000 lottery prize. Her win came from the $5 Multiplier Crossword scratch-off ticket. In addition, three Arkansans each won $10,000. A Benton player won on Mega Millions, a Pine Bluff player on Cash 4, and another player from Pine Bluff won from the $10K Cash instant game.
“Research shows there’s a lottery prize winner every 1.3 seconds,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “Additionally, in buying these tickets, these players help make a difference forever in Arkansas education. Since 2009, more than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans.”
